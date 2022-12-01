Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.