Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after purchasing an additional 710,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

