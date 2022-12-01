Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

