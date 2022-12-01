Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,636 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

FHLC opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

