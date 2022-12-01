Carl C. Icahn Sells 4,444 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Trading Up 0.7 %

HRI opened at $128.17 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.