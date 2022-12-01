Carl C. Icahn Sells 4,444 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Herc Trading Up 0.7 %
HRI opened at $128.17 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.55.
Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
