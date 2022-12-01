Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $540.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

