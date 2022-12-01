Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $182.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

