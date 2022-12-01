Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 418.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 149,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Peloton Interactive

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

