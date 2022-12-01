Bridgewater Associates LP Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,440 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after buying an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,679,000 after buying an additional 213,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

NYSE:IR opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.