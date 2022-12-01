Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

