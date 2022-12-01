Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,178 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

RPRX opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.