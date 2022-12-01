Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 14,293 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ContextLogic Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,069,227.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,069,227.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,729 shares in the company, valued at $70,099.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,368,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,967. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

