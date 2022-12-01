Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $231,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

UPST opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $220.21.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

