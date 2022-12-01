Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of Blucora worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 64.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.