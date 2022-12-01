Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

