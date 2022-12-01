Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.33

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 109628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

