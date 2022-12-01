552 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

