1,817 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of PRI opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.24.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.
Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
