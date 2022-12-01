1,234 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.