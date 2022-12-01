1,194 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

