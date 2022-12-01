11,361 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of -379.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

