W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.69. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 23,634 shares.

Several research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

