W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.69. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 23,634 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
W&T Offshore Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.
Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.