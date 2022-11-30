UBS Group AG Sells 86,645 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.04% of iStar worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iStar by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:STAR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

