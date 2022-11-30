Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

