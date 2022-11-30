Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

