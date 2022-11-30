Trexquant Investment LP Invests $361,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $73,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after buying an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $49,808,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $41,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

