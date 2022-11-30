Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWH opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

