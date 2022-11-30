The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

