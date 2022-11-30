Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,969,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,836,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

