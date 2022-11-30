Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 6,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

