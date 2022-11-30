Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The GEO Group stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
