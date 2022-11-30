Shayn P. March Sells 2,500 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Trading Up 16.2 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The GEO Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

