REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 66.2% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,305 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $976.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

