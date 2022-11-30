O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

