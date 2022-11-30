O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,550 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 386,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

