O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 19,449 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 67.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

