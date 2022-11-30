O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after buying an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

