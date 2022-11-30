O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

