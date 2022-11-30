O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 59.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OI opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About O-I Glass

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.