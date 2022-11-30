O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $235.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,561,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,396 shares of company stock worth $20,776,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

