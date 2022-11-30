O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 37,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,060,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

