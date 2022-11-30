O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

