O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.13.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

