O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

