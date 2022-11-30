O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

