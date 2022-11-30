NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NOW were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $212,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

