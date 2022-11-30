National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.