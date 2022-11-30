Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $199,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $80,374. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

