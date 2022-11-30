Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 159.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 85.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 60.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.