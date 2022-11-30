Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,951 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $99,611.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,683. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Stock Up 4.7 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

