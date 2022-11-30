Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.